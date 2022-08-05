Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.17

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.17 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 66.03 ($0.81). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million and a PE ratio of 992.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

