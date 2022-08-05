Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 10.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.58. 8,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 806,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $946.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

