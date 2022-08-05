Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 71 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Crossword Cybersecurity Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of £18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.63.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

