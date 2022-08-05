Cryder Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 11.7% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $237,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,938,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $590.69. 34,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

