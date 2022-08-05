CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Hits $695,971.07

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $695,971.07 and $461,369.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoZoon Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,963,561 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
