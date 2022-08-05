CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CTO opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3733 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 116.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,214.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,651 shares of company stock valued at $603,454. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

