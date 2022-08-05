CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.96 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 163.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.