CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

