CUDOS Hits Market Cap of $29.63 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
