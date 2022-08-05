Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 86.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

