Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 12.3 %

EPAM stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.15.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

