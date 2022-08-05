Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

BIDU opened at $140.07 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

