Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.