Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.9 %

APD opened at $257.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.