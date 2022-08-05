Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $331.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average of $323.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

