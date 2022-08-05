Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $428.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

