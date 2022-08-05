Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,819,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FAS opened at $74.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.