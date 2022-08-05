Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. 970,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

