Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $878.40 million, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Cutera by 9.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,312,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 64.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

