Cyclone Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,765.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.06 or 0.00194401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,765.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005742 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00560895 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

