CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading 1.7% Higher

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 46,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 319,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CynergisTek Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CynergisTek

CynergisTek ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

Featured Articles

