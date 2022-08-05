Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

