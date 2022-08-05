Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 3,541,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.