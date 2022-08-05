Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.
CYTK traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 3,541,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
