DA Davidson Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $44.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,114. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

