DA Davidson Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $460.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.95 and a 200-day moving average of $392.78.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 124,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.