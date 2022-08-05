Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 0.7 %

DAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 32,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $640,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.