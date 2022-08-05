Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danone from €58.00 ($59.79) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.58) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

