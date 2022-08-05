Datarius Credit Market Capitalization Reaches $50,927.35 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $50,927.35 and approximately $135.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.89 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00131479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

