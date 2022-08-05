DATx (DATX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,455.00

DATx (DATX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $11,384.66 and approximately $2,455.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065153 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.