DATx Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $11,272.80 and $2,425.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,032.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.