DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.11.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,196. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

