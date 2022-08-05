DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,978,564,406 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

