Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Reaches Market Cap of $283,694.88

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $283,694.88 and $8.26 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065153 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

