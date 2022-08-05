Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $20.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 16,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,772. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,772,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

