Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $21.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ DCPH remained flat at $16.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,772. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,772,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

