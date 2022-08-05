DeepOnion Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $384.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,706,504 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

