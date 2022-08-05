DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $6.76 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
DeFine Coin Profile
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
