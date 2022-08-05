Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

