Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.
Delek US Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,509,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.
Delek US Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
