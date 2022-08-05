Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 5.9 %

DLA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

