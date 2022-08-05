Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
