Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 3.21.
DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
