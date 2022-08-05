Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $8.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 319,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nikola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nikola by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

