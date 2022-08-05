Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 112.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 124.00 to 112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

DNKEY opened at $6.94 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.