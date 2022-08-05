Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.41 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €39.94 ($41.17). 2,644,930 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.91. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

