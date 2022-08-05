Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($43.81) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.41 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €39.94 ($41.17). 2,644,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.91.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

