DeversiFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

