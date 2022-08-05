DeversiFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.