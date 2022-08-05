Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $54.49 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

