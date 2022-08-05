DEXA COIN Market Capitalization Hits $3.08 Million (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $238,529.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DEXA COIN Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEXA COIN
Receive News & Updates for DEXA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.