Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 4,160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. set a GBX 3,300 ($40.44) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,124 ($50.53).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,883 ($47.58) on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($53.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,634.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,712.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,773.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 5,428.57%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.84) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,130.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

